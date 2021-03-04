Perry egg hunt held for special needs children included inclusive hunting zones, sensory-friendly games

Over 100 people were at the event.

PERRY, Ga. — An Easter egg hunt was held in Perry on Saturday.

The free Easter egg hunt was for the special needs community and their families and friends.

The event featured inclusive hunting zones, sensory-friendly games and a breakfast food truck.

Dozens of families showed up for the event.

We spoke with one mother who says she's just grateful to the city of Perry for hosting this event.

"It was really important for us as a family to make sure that our kids know that there's other kids like this in the community, and it gave us a chance to meet other families and find resources," she said.