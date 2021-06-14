'He's got my family hostage': Perry family held at gunpoint during home invasion

Two adults and four children were held at gunpoint in their home early Friday morning. No one was hurt, and all five suspects have been arrested.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry Police are releasing new details about what officers are calling a home invasion where an entire family, including four children, were held at gunpoint.

It all began with a welfare check around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Capt. Health Dykes says they're lucky no one got hurt or worse.

He says police got involved when a neighbor called police after noticing a lot of cars outside the home on Nolan Street, followed by a strange conversation with the owner.

"[He] just got a bad feeling because he couldn't give an explanation why they were there," said Dykes.

A responding Perry Police officer was told a similar story.

"[The] victim came outside and told the officer, 'Everything is OK. I'm fine,'" said Dykes. "We found out this later the guy told him he'd kill his child if he gave any inclination that there was something wrong."

After leaving, the officer realized a tag he ran while he was there was registered to a different car, so he put out an alert. Soon, another officer spotted the car at the Waffle House on Sam Nunn Boulevard.

Three people inside the car gave fake names, and officers say they found drugs inside. During the stop, those three allegedly sent a text back to another man still in the home to warn him.

"He takes the victim at gunpoint in the victim's car and makes the victim drive him to Waffle House so he can explain to the officers what the deal is with the car, thinking he can keep everything under wraps," said Dykes.

Once they arrived, the hostage told police he, another adult, and four children were being held at gunpoint in their home.

"Tells him, 'Hey, these guys just brought me here at gunpoint and he's got my family hostage. These guys have just done a home invasion at my house and I need help,'" Dykes said.

Officers went back to the home to find the fifth man and arrested him when he came outside with two of the women. No one was hurt throughout the three-hour ordeal.

Dykes says once everyone was safe or in custody, they learned the hostage's ex-wife met 27-year-old Maurice Parks, 29-year-old Craig Williams, 29-year-old Ameenah Bachus, 27-year-old Candice Shaw, and 27-year-old Terris Murry at a Macon pawn shop.

They believe she told them that her ex-husband had a lot of money stashed in the house before giving them the address.

"The officer that ran that tag that night and the officer that stopped the vehicle at the Waffle House are the reason we solved this case and probably the reason why somebody didn't get killed that night," said Dykes. "I had a boss once tell me, 'When hard work and luck intercede, good things happen,' and that's pretty much, in this case, what happened."

He says they believe the whole setup is Macon gang-related. They put those pieces together through associations and tattoos they learned about during the interviews. Three of the five people arrested are from Macon. One is from Fort Valley and the other is from New York.

"They came down thinking that they could get away with it and it didn't work out for them," he said. "I've been here 28 years and I can probably count on one hand how many of these we've ever dealt with period."

According to Dykes, most of the violent crime they see in Perry comes from outside cities or counties. Four of their five homicides last year involved people from out of town.

The charges in this home invasion case include armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of methamphetamines, and cruelty to children.