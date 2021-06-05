Perry family's sold-out 'Kidz Prom' to give Central Georgia children glamorous experience

Attendees will be able to stroll down the red carpet, have a catered meal, and get a professional photo taken.

PERRY, Ga. — One Perry family is planning to roll out the red carpet this weekend, hosting the 2K21 Kidz Prom Night for over 100 Central Georgia children.

The Oliver family is planning and hosting the prom for kids ages 3 through 13.

Attendees will be able to stroll down the red carpet, have a catered meal, and get a professional photo taken.

It's the first time the Olivers are hosting the event, and they hope this will put smiles on a lot of little faces.

"We wanted people to get out and have fun, so we wanted to do a 'kiddie prom,'" Rhazyiah Oliver said.

Leisha Oliver continued, "And also, like, it's nothing really here for the kids to do here in Perry, not really much, so we thought by getting the kids together, dressing them up, and just hosting the kids prom, I think that'll be a good turnout."