Perry farmer opens 'Pick Your Own Flower' farm

Samantha Lineberger is a fourth-generation farmer who is preserving her family farm and educating the community on agriculture.

PERRY, Ga. — Samantha Lineberger planted her dreams of being a florist and grew a product much larger: a flower-picking farm.

"What I find joy in is planting a seed, watching it grow and then watching other people cut the flowers and taking joy to their house," Lineberger said.

There is a variety to pick at Perry's Arena Acres, including the many types of flowers that Lineberger plants.

"You'll find zinnias and sunflowers, four different types of celosia, marigolds cosmos, so just a wide variety," Lineberger said.

It's not just flowers. She also sold summer vegetables and grew pumpkin a pumpkin patch this fall.

She says her dream is rooted in a larger idea.

"This land right here is prime and I also find it very important to save it," she said.

The land was bought by her great-grandparents in the 1940s and continues to be passed down through the generations.

"Cotton, corn, peanuts were found here, but it was also a dairy farm, and horses were run here," Lineberger said.

She says it was important to her to keep farming. She also finds it important to keep the land in the family, especially as the community around it blooms.

"Agriculture is extremely important and as Houston County, as Perry continues to grow, you see the farmland start to disappear. It's starting to turn into housing so there's few and far between actual farmlands, actual plots, that's just open," Lineberger said.

Just like the land around them, Lineberger wants Arena Acres to expand. She sees it becoming an epicenter of agrotourism location in Central Georgia.

"To teach the people that are moving here, to teach the people, to teach the younger generation about agriculture and why it is so important," Lineberger said.

You can pick flowers at the farm until the season ends at the beginning of November. They plan to reopen for the new season in March.