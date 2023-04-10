'Chaotic scene': Perry grandmother saves 3 family members from house fire, fire department says

Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Crumpton said he's "very proud" of the grandmother's handling of the Perry home on fire, saving three family members' lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — A family of four is hospitalized after a house fire in Perry on 1300 block of Jackson Lane.

"It was a fairly chaotic scene on the initial arrival," Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Crumpton said.

Crumpton said he was in the area when he got the emergency call around 1:59 p.m. and was able to arrive at the scene in under two minutes.

He says Smoke was coming from all four sides of the home. Crumpton said the source of the fire was the "back window on the second story of the backside of the house."

He saw two people on the porch, another lying on the ground and one person hunched over the driveway on their hands and knees "with varying degrees of burns or smoke inhalation" when he arrived.

According to the property's landlord and neighbor, Angela Hite, the grandmother, her elderly brother, her son and grandson live at the home.

Crumpton said "a lot of credit" goes to the grandmother who went back into the home to save her family. He said she burned her hair in the process.

"She was able to get everybody out," he said. "She did suffer some injuries during that process, but very proud of her for the way she handled it. And we're very proud of our staff, that they were able to quickly get her to definitive care and take care of her injuries."

Crumpton said everybody in the home made it out alive and "they understood a lot needed to be done in a short amount of time, and they handled that perfectly."

He said all hands were on deck.

According to Crumpton and Hite, the grandmother's injuries were so severe she was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center from the helicopter site in Perry.

"When they're airlifted with injuries, such as that, they could be at Augusta or somewhere in the Metro Atlanta area," Crumpton said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there is no word on the family's conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Perry Fire & Rescue Services.

More than a quarter of reported fires happen in homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

"We teach fire safety to children all the time, but the same holds true as an adult," Crumpton said.

Some ways you can practice fire safety are: