Perry Grand Prix derby race brings excitement for all ages

The entire event was free to watch and to race.

PERRY, Ga. — Homemade derby cars flew downhill on Washington Street in Perry on Saturday as crowds cheered them on from the sidelines.

There was plenty of excitement for all ages over at the Perry Gravity Grand Prix.

"I think they're a great job advertising. I think more people through word of mouth will come out in the future we just came to enjoy these activities that the city of Perry does. Mayor Walker and his team do a great job with these derby car races,” said attendee Brad Collins.

Float Daze ended up taking home the ultimate prize and was named Perry Gravity Grand Prix champion.