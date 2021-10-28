Perry Gravity Grand Prix derby car race returns this Saturday

It's free to watch as well as to race, and if you're fast enough, you could be named the Perry Gravity Grand Prix champion.

PERRY, Ga. — If you're looking for something to fulfill that need for speed this weekend, look no further than Perry.

Derby car racing is back, and it kicks off with the Perry Gravity Grand Prix at 10 a.m. Saturday on Washington Street.

The event will also feature food trucks and music.

Organizer Bob Taylor shared with us why he loves the race.

"It really is just like I said, a lot of smack talking going on, who's going to be the fastest, this, that, and the other. It's all about fun. I mean, it really covers all ages -- I know I'm too old to be doing this, but I'm still doing it, but we have young people and everybody in between, old folks, and it's just a lot of fun," Taylor said.