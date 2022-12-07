Perry High School students bring home a national speech award

Rising juniors at Perry High School are celebrating a huge victory not just for them but for the whole community.

PERRY, Ga. — Rising juniors at Perry High School are celebrating a huge victory not just for them but for their high school and the people of Perry.

From winning at regions, to state, then traveling all the way to the beautiful beaches of San Diego these girls have a lot to celebrate.

"It feels kind of unbelievable but it feels good to know that we can do this," said Jocelyn Odom.

It started off as Odom looking for something to do in her sophomore year of high school. It turned into a major win for Odom, classmate Abigail Durham, and Perry High School.

They researched and prepared a speech on sports nutrition for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

The pair went through three rounds of competition to move on to nationals in California. They say jitters were fluttering throughout the regional and state competition.

"For regions, I think we were really nervous because we didn't know our speech as well. Then for state we were even more nervous because it is a much bigger competition and we want to go to California," said Odom.

In the national competition it was a different story for the two.

"I didn't feel as nervous because we knew the speech, we knew what to do," said Odom.

"It was really shocking. we heard 3rd place be called, then second and we weren't either of those so we assumed we didn't place. We definitely were not expecting to be first," said Durham.

For Durham's mom, the win means something for her too.

She says her daughter is autistic and she's gone from not speaking to winning a public speaking competition.

"I know what she's overcome and I know what she's accomplished so it's so amazing to see not only what she has done but what God has done in her life. I'm very proud and humbled over that," Durham's mom said.

The pair is already looking into what categories they can compete for next year to try to bring home another national title to Houston County.