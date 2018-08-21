PERRY — A Perry family is asking the community to help them so they can continue to house young men in the foster and Juvenile Justice system. The Genesis house is the name of the home for young men, and for some men, the home is an opportunity to keep them on the right path, so they can have a brighter future.

Lula and Melton Winn run the Genesis House in Perry an all-boys home that works with the foster and juvenile justice system in Central Georgia.

"Some of the Children we work with, come abused, hurt, very distrustful of adults, and it gives them an opportunity to see what a real family is like," Melton Winn said.

The home currently accepts children ages 12-18 giving them clothes, a roof over their head, a bed to sleep in, and hot meals every day while also teaching them the importance of community.

"It's a continuous cycle, you help one, and they will help somebody else, and that's what we teach here, to always reach back and give back to the community," Lula Winn said.

The Genesis House in Perry has taken in more than 200 kids that's why they are calling on the community to lend them a helping hand.

"This is the kitchen and the dining area, and what the remodel is going to do, is give us a dining area separate from the kitchen," Melton Winn said.

The house also needs new storage space, bedroom layout, and office space according to Winn. That's why the Winn's are competing for a $25,000 dollar State farm Grant.

"With that grant, if we win that grant, it will take us to our goal financially, as far as the money is concerned to help kick the project off, get everything started," Lula Winn said.

And when the community comes together, the Winn's say their young men will be forever grateful." When they look out in the community, and have Mrs. Wendy, and all the other people that support them, they know they are loved," Lula Winn said.

The Winn family has already raised $30,000 and if they win the $25,000 grant construction immediately. If you would like to vote you can click here, you can vote every day, and each vote counts for ten points.

© 2018 WMAZ