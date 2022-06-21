Perry hopes economic impact will soar with new airport terminal and corporate building

In 5 years, the state says the economic value of the airport has almost doubled, raking in $10.8 million.

PERRY, Ga. — The State Department of Transportation estimates that the Perry- Houston County Airport's value has doubled over the past 5 years, and has created more than $10.8 million of economic impact.

It’s official-- the Perry-Houston County airport now has a new terminal and corporate building.

Now that they've built a new terminal and office building, they hope that number will soar and bring in new businesses.

"When you invite people to fly into this community, this is how they'll be welcomed," Board Chairman Billy Jerles said to the crowd.



The new space will serve as what some are calling a "welcome mat" for prospective industries, and also allows for larger planes to come in and out of Perry.

It also provides offices for pilots, meeting space, and flight planning.

The project cost more than $3 million so far, and Airport Manager Jim Marquardt says none of that would be possible without the community.



"Houston County, the commissioners, and Chairman Stalnaker stepped forward and provided us with $1.8 million to help us complete both the terminal and this hangar," he said.

The hangar was named after outgoing chairman Tommy Stalnaker, who pledged an additional $1 million in county money for airport equipment.



Those who fly into the airport spend their dollars locally at restaurants, hotels, or shops.

Additionally, the airport will welcome the aircraft of businesses like Jack Link's, the beef jerky plant set to arrive in 2023.

Pilot Zach Daniel says he plans to return, and "would use this terminal to bring in customers, passengers that would like to fly private to Georgia," he said.



Angie Gheesling, the executive director of Houston Development Authority says industrial prospects have limited time during a visit, so this new space is a bonus.



"Having an airport terminal like this-- a new one, high-tech one, having hangar space for people to park their corporate jets is, a lot of times, a bonus when we’re trying to bring people into the community," Gheesling said.