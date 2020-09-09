Perry hosting community-wide chalk art event

Community members will each have their own space along the artwork trail to make their mark

PERRY, Ga. — The trails at Rotary Centennial Park in Perry will become blank canvases for artists of all ages and skill levels.

Perry leaders are encouraging people to grab some chalk and make their mark for the My Colorful Community event.

People can come show off their best chalk art skills on the trails. Each person will get their own section of the trail to create their masterpiece.

The city even invited Farne DeRosia, an artist from Thomaston, to create one of her works of art along the trails.

People can also paint rocks to place them around the trail for others to find.

Anya Turpin with the city says their goal is to show how wonderful the community can be when people come together.

"It's being a part of something bigger than just your piece of work," she said. "When you combine that with everyone else's work, it comes together to make this really beautiful community-wide chalk piece."

The My Colorful Community event runs from Friday to Sunday.

People are encouraged to bring their own supplies, but the city will have kits available starting Thursday. The kits will include chalk, an apron, paint, and other supplies.