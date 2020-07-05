PERRY, Ga. — When Perry canceled its Food Truck Friday events due to COVID-19, the city went searching for new ways to help families have fun.

"People are just looking for something to do right now," says Special Events Coordinator Anya Turpin."Obviously we can't hold the traditional events we were looking forward to this year so far, so we're just trying to get creative."

The city is teaming up with the Perry Chamber, Shop Downtown Perry, and the Perry Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau for a virtual scavenger hunt Friday night.

Turpin says people from all over central Georgia can join in through the Facebook event page.

For each of the five rounds, the city will post a list of items for players to find around their homes within five minutes.

Players will have to post a photo with all of the items to be entered for a prize.

Turpin says if the event goes well, the city is considering some other virtual events like a Bingo night.

For event info, click here.

