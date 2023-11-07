'It's the best year we've ever had,' Perry-Houston County Airport seeing growth with new terminal

Airport Manager says their increase in visitors also impacts the community, more people are able to put money into community business.

PERRY, Ga. — It's been a little over a year since the Perry-Houston County Airport opened a new terminal and corporate building. City and county officials hoped the additions would bring more planes and businesses to boost the economy.

"It's the best year we've ever had. Each year we continue to grow and get more fuel sales in here," Airport Manager James Marquardt said.

In the last year, the airport saw 47 take offs and landings a day. They increased fuel sales by 46% and gross income by 30%.

The money isn't just landing in their pockets.

"They all pay taxes so of course that's an increase in the tax revenue," Marquardt said.

When more private planes and charter flights land at PXE, and park in the new terminal Marquardt says they're headed to spend money in the community.

"They buy fuel here. They shop here. Believe it or not, we get a lot of people coming here going to Buc-ee's, going to Rigby's," he said.

It's impacting businesses right at the airport like Tailwind Aviation Solutions.

"It's a flight school. It's a maintenance facility. It's an Avionics Shop, and it's a certified repair station," owner Brian Ellingham said.

Ellingham says this kind of operation is rare at smaller airports due to lack of space. Storing and repairing planes needs a lot of room. He says businesses like his are important to aviation.

"A lot of aircrafts out there are old and require a lot of routine maintenance," Ellingham said.

Thanks to the airports expansion, they can expand their work too. Tailwind plans to take over the land of the old fixed base operator site to service even more plane owners.

"Being able to do it all in house, under one roof and being able to flow the project out makes it an easier solution for the customer," Ellingham said.

The airport hopes to build a corporate taxiway, so more businesses can build private hangars. They say two corporations have already showed interest.

People interested in touring the new terminal can visit the website here.

The Houston County Development Authority also sent 13WMAZ a statement:

"It will certainly be an asset in possibly attracting new business as it serves as one of the gateways to our community. It makes for a great first impression.

Of course, corporate tenants in the area benefit from the ability to have better accommodations for their pilots. Many times, the pilots will stay behind at the terminal while the execs visit their facilities.