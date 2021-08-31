Perry implements new policy for city-sponsored events amid rising COVID cases

The city council approved a new policy Monday

PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry is canceling more public events and imposing new restrictions due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Houston County. The city council approved a new policy Monday.

For at least the next three weeks, they’re canceling or postponing any city-sponsored gatherings of more than 30 people.

They’re also putting off indoor City of Perry Leisure Service programs, as well as requiring masks and social distancing for indoor city activities.

Those restrictions will stay in effect for as long as Houston County is seeing 112 or more new COVID-19 cases a day and/or hospitalizations equal 33 or more. They’ve averaged 135 cases a day for the last week.

Among the canceled events: the Perry Food Truck Friday event on Sept. 10 and the Perry Music Festival on Sept. 18.