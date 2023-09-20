'Educate and entertain': Perry International Festival comes back for round three

The event takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Here's what the event will offer:

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday marks Perry's Third Annual International Festival!

More than 25 countries will be represented. Organizers say there will be dancing, singing, food and shopping.

“The mission of the Perry International Festival is to educate and entertain,” Senior Communication Manager for the City of Perry Tabitha Clark said.

They're inviting everyone to discover the diversity that makes up Central Georgia. Performers are coming from as far and wide as Utah to be part of the event.

Clark with the City of Perry says the festival is getting bigger and bigger every year!

“Other people to learn about other cultures that they may not be familiar with, so while entertainment is a fun thing that we do here in Perry,” Clark said. “We also want to educate those on people that are different from them.”

There will be talented local artists, dancers, musicians and other vendees.

“We allow attendees an opportunity to develop a deeper connection to their own cultures while learning about others around them that make up our melting pot of Middle Georgia,” the posting on Explore Georgia said.

The event takes place Saturday at 10 a.m.

Want more 13WMAZ?

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.