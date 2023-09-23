Perry International Festival returns for third year, has exciting new features

The mission of the festival was to "promote the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural education and entertainment."

PERRY, Ga. — People in Perry today got to celebrate the cultures from over 25 different countries at the Perry International Festival.

There were performances by dancers, singers, bands, food, vendors, and art displays.

The mission of the festival was to "promote the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural education and entertainment," according to a press release.

Some new events this year included Bloktoberfest, an entire block of Oktoberfest fun hosted right in the heart of the festival, and a Fiesta Callehera street party celebrating Hispanic Heritage month.