Perry man charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery after woman is attacked with knife at Circle K

In a release, the Perry Police Department says hey responded to a 911 call at the gas station around 3:32 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Georgia — A Perry man has been arrested after an aggravated assault incident at the Circle K located at 1505 Sam Nunn Blvd.

In a release, the Perry Police Department says that around 3:32 a.m. on September 22, they responded to a 911 call at the Circle K.

When they arrived and spoke to the victim, they learned she was attacked by a man armed with a knife when she left the gas station and tried to get in her car.

With the help of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Deondre Terrell Haynes of Perry was found nearby and was arrested.

Haynes was identified by the victim, along with a witness and security footage from the Circle K.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony.

He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.