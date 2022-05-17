Perry man arrested after shooting at people leaving block party, deputies say

Investigators say two women arguing led to organizers shutting down the party. Then, the accused shooter got into an argument with organizers and started shooting.

PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Perry man is in custody after allegedly shooting at people leaving a block party. According to a news release, it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Hodge Road.

Deputies got to the scene and found a block party was happening for Henderson Day, an annual event for families in the area.

Investigators found the sequence of events started with two women arguing – one had a gun. Family members tried to de-escalate the argument by ending the party.

The news release says 32-year-old Tarovis Releford started an argument with people trying to end the event, and then he started shooting at people leaving the area.

No one was injured, but property was damaged by gunfire.

Releford is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property. Anyone with information in the case can call Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at 478-542-2085.