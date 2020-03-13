PERRY, Ga. — A Perry man is in the Houston County jail after being charged with stabbing his mother and stepfather to death.

Officers found 42-year-old Kenneth Griffin and 46-year-old Rebecca Griffin dead in the Houston Lake Apartment Community on Wednesday.

Police charged 25-year-old Anthony Shoffner with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

When Kenneth Griffin did not show up to work at the International City Golf Club on Tuesday, his boss called the Perry Police Department for a welfare check.

"Once we entered, we found the two individuals inside that were deceased," said Perry Police Captain Heath Dykes.

He said while the Perry Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began their investigation, they got a call about an aggravated assault at the nearby Timberwood Apartment Complex.

"While in route to that call, we realized that Anthony was the individual that was assaulting another individual at that apartment complex."

Dykes said Shoffner started yelling and attacked a man with a baseball bat and threatened to stab him, but left before officers arrived.

He said the two men know each other, but he isn't sure how.

Then, he said, Shoffner went to the Walgreens in downtown Perry, where he got into an argument with a customer. The staff called 911 to report a man causing a disturbance.

Perry Police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Shoffner late Wednesday afternoon at the Walgreens on the corner of Commerce and Ball Street.

The GBI crime lab has ruled both deaths a homicide with the cause of death listed as stab wounds.

So far, they don't have a motive, and as of Thursday, they had search warrants for Shoffner's car and cellphone.

"We do not know why he did what he did. We're still trying to piece all of that together," said Dykes.

He could not confirm exactly what time the couple died, or how many times the couple was stabbed.

Dykes said Perry is usually quiet, without much crime.

"It's very unusual for us to have this type of activity in Perry, and I'm glad of that," said Dykes.

According to Perry Police, more charges may be added as the investigation continues, but they do believe Shoffner acted alone.

Dykes says Shoffner is a former state corrections officer who was arrested in 2016 for bringing contraband into a prison.

