HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Perry man is in jail after a shooting that happened Monday night on Grovania Road.

According to a news release, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the 600-block of Grovania Road around 6:15 p.m.

Responding deputies spoke to a female victim, 35-year-old Amanda Watson, and other witnesses who reported that 58-year-old Ronny Askew had previously been at the address when an argument happened.

They said Askew went to his truck and got a rifle. Three shots were then fired into the house, hitting a refrigerator.

While the on-call investigator was at the scene, Askew was seen driving by the home in his truck and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Evidence was recovered at the scene and in Askew’s truck, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Askew is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is still in the Houston County jail.

Anyone with information on the case can call Sgt. Salter at 478-542-2085.

