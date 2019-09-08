PERRY, Ga. — A 54-year-old Perry man is charged with aggravated assault after shooting his son last weekend.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2300-block of Marshallville Highway.

When deputies got to the scene, they were told the victim, 29-year-old Andrew Proctor, had been taken to the Perry hospital with a gunshot wound.

The scene was secured and investigators were called out to the home.

According to the release, the investigators found that Andrew was at his father’s house, identified as 54-year-old Tampie Proctor. During the visit, the two men got into an argument that became physical.

Investigators say Tampie went and got a gun from his bedroom and then started arguing again with Andrew before shooting him once in the torso.

Tampie was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was released on a $12,000 bond.

His son, Andrew, is still in the hospital. His condition was not released.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Warner Robins man shot in the groin at apartment complex

Georgia drivers to get new, 'more secure' licenses

Macon man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 fatal shooting