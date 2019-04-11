MACON, Ga. — A Perry man is charged with drug possession after Bibb deputies found him asleep in a car with a belt around his arm.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the Flash Foods at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue on Halloween for a person doing drugs in the parking lot.

When they got to the scene around 12:45 a.m., they found 31-year-old Terrell Davis asleep in his car with a belt around his arm and a needle near him.

They woke Davis up and he admitted to doing heroin, says the release. Deputies then found heroin in a bubble gum wrapper in his car.

He was taken to jail and charged with possession of a schedule I substance and use of drug-related objects. He was released on a $9,750 bond.

