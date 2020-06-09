Perry man in custody after firing shots in the air

According to Lt. David Hill, it began with a verbal disagreement between the man and an unnamed woman at a store.

PERRY, Ga. — A man is in custody after he fired shots into the air from his car in Perry.

According to Perry Police Department Lt. David Hill, it began with a verbal disagreement between the man and an unnamed woman at a store.

The man then followed her out of the store. After the woman left in her own vehicle, the man continued to follow her in his.

According to Lt. Hill, at some point, the woman was able to get the man's license place number before calling the police.

Hill says the man fired shots out of his car, but no one was hit.

The man initially would not surrender at Timberwood Apartments, but did surrender after 10 p.m.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

He is being charged with firing a firearm within city limits. More charges are pending.