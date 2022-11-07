Perry man says $100,000 home investment on hold after City of Warner Robins delays septic service

Moving into a new home is usually an exciting experience, but Jorge Abraham says his move to Emerald Boulevard has been one hurdle after another.



"Thus far, I have $100,000 into this property and I can’t put my home on it," he said.



Abraham says the City of Warner Robins has denied him a new sewer line and told him the one he already isn't certified for use, even though neighboring homes are using the line.



"At the point when I went to tap in, I have everything else ready to move my home onto it. I can’t pay the tap fee; they won’t let you pay the tap fee to tap into the same line as the other houses are on. I find that to be a little bit of a weird issue," he explained.



He met with both Houston County and the City of Warner Robins.

Abraham says they asked him to complete several requirements for approval

but he says that would cost tens of thousands of dollars, and that should have been on the developer.



"There's a list of work to be done. The city should take care of that work, and then they can go and sue whoever they need to get their money back," Abraham said.



Ronald Heald with Houston County Engineering told 13WMAZ that the county health department is requiring additional work for the septic tanks for a few of the lots. he says the county is not involved with resolving the issue.



"We just want a resolution to it, whether it be an exemption of some kind, because there needs to be an exemption in this case, I believe, so we can put a house on it. The line obviously works, we just need a resolution to that," he said.

