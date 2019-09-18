Voters in Perry chose a new mayor Tuesday evening.

Former Perry City Council member Randall Walker defeated Robbin Jackson, a substitute teacher at Houston County schools.

Walker received 964 of the votes, and Jackson got 181 votes.

WMAZ

Former Mayor James Faircloth resigned this spring for personal reasons.

When asked why he wants to be mayor, Walker cited his years of experience in city government.

"During that period, I have really had the opportunity to understand what the citizens needs are in this town, and I also have developed a really in-depth knowledge of what it takes to run an effective and efficient city government," he said.

RELATED: Perry mayoral candidates share their visions for city

RELATED: Perry plans unexpected mayoral election following Faircloth's resignation

RELATED: Mayor of Perry resigns unexpectedly

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.