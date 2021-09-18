Perry motorcycle club rides to remember 28 Georgia Vietnam veterans missing in action

PERRY, Ga. — On Saturday, a Perry motorcycle club remembered 28 Georgia veterans who were reported missing during the Vietnam War.
Rolling Thunder hosted the event as part of the POW/MIA Week.
It's a time to remember the sacrifices of prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action.
Rolling Thunder rode from Perry to Georgia's Veterans Park in Cordele for a remembrance ceremony.
"They're not forgotten and especially the guys that have not come home. Believe it or not from our wars, there's 89,000 that have not come home, and so part of our job is to make sure people are not forgotten," said James Sefzik.
More than 80,000 American service members remain missing from WWII to today.
