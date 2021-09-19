Perry officials discussing plans for the future of the city

The Mayor and council have been having sessions for the last two months

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is showing no signs of slowing down.

So, to prepare for growth to come, the Mayor and council are already planning what the next five years could look like for the city.

Saturday marked another planning session towards Perry’s advancement.

“When we’re long gone, everybody can say, you know what, those council members and the Mayor and city manager, everyone they worked with, they did a good job. They kept this thing going, and they kept it up,” Councilman Willie King said.

The Mayor and council discussed topics like public safety, quality of life, and housing.

“I personally do not want people to live in substandard housing. If in fact, we have means of acquiring grants, and funding and even city funding to improve the quality of their living conditions” Mayor Randall Walker said.

Topics that showed promise was blight, a wastewater treatment facility, and downtown development. Laura Mathis with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission says she’s been working with the city.

“The Middle Georgia Regional Commission is assisting the city of Perry with its new strategic plan for the next five years. Looking at the issues and opportunities that the city has in planning for growth and also maintaining the level of service that they have today,” Mathis said.

Those sessions will last for the next three months, and Mathis says actual documents for the strategic plans should come back sometime in December.