PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Panthers' field is all ready for the 2019 season. It's a small cry from the original grass field and simple stadium that once served the high school.

These days the field features shining aluminum bleachers surrounding a modern rubberized track and an artificial turf field. A huge modern field house sits down in one end zone.

#Drone13 offers a great view of the complex, which has seen a number of upgrades and improvements through the years.

The stadium is the site of our first Tailgate 13 special of the year, as the Perry Panthers host their cross-county rivals the Houston County Bears on Friday, August 23. Perry hopes to improve on its 6-4 record from 2018.

The school has produced several NFL players. Casey Hayward of the San Diego Chargers is still active.

The school also boasts past graduates, Senator Sam Nunn, and network anchor Deborah Roberts.