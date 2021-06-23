Water your weekend plans? Perry plans Saturday water battle

There will be water slides, water balloons, fire trucks, and a community cookout

PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry is inviting everyone to have fun day in the water this weekend.

It'll be hosting the Perry Water Battle at Rozar Park on Saturday. Folks can experience the thrill of dueling fire trucks, water slides, squirt guns, water balloons, and a free cookout.

They're encouraging visitors to wear comfortable waterproof clothing, bring water toys, and of course sunscreen. The city's director of leisure services, Sedrick Swan, says he is looking forward to seeing people gathering for fun.

"We're very social people, so seeing people having fun and putting smiles on their face, that's why we come to work every day," Swan said. "We're getting back to doing what we're fortunate enough to do."

The water battle starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and admission is free.