PERRY, Ga. — When Georgia's shelter-in-place order took effect, the curtain had to close on the Perry Players' rehearsals for their latest production, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Director Kenny Jones says they had been working on the show for at least three weeks, and they didn't want all that hard work to go to waste, so they started hosting virtual rehearsals through Zoom.

"I just felt like, everyone is in the house, we might as well do something, so why not rehearse? Why not do something we love?" he said.

Jones says the rehearsals have been a good creative outlet for cast members and a way to make sure they are ready to put on a great show when the COVID-19 outbreak is over.

He says they will start discussions about holding in-person rehearsals soon, but they want to make sure it can be done safely.

Jones says they hope to be able to open theater doors for the first show this summer.

Warner Robins Little Theater posted on their Facebook page they are also holding Zoom rehearsals for their production of Red Velvet Cake War.

"This is a big, big step for community theaters," said Jones.

