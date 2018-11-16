Perry Police is bringing awareness to prostate and testicular cancer and what better way than participating in No Shave November.

Every officer at the Perry Police Department donated $30 in order to participate in the cause.

Lieutenant Chris Sutcliff says one in nine men are affected by prostate cancer.

Being in a very male dominated field, he says some people at the station have been in some way affected.

Sutcliff says the cause has brought a lot of smiles to the department.

"I think a lot of people are enjoying it and I've been doing this for 21 years and have never gone more than two weeks without shaving and most of the men who work here feel the same way. They're like, it feels so good not to shave and just try a different look for a little while," he laughs.

The department has raised a little over a thousand dollars at this time.. but if you would also like to donate click here.

