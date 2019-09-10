PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the department says it happened around 10 a.m. at the Planters First Bank on Sam Nunn Boulevard.

Along with the post, they shared security cam footage of a man they're looking for.

The post says if you have any information, to call 911 or Detective Ezell at 478-988-2824.

