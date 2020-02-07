Victim of Perry motel homicide identified

Police say they arrived at the scene to find the gunshot victim dead

PERRY, Ga. — Perry Police and the GBI are investigating after an overnight homicide in Perry.

According to Capt. Health Dykes, it happened at the Great Inn motel on St Patricks Drive around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dykes says officers responded to a call of shots fired and that the victim died at the scene.

He says no one is in custody yet, and the GBI is assisting them with the investigation.

Perry Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old D’undrea Jolly, of Fort Valley.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.