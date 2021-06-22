Perry police launch new citywide security camera database to solve crime, investigations

With the 'SafeCam' program, if you have cameras outside your home or business in Perry, you can enroll.

PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Department just launched a new program called "SafeCam." Police Chief Steve Lynn says this program will help them solve crimes easier and faster.



“What we do now is when we have a crime, we go look in the area, see if we can spot any systems, then we will make contact with the owner, which, sometimes, may take a while,” said Lynn.

Beth Cleveland owns Morning By Morning Coffee Company on Main Street. She says the cameras outside her building have helped police in the past.



“You never know when a camera might be pointed in just the right direction,” said Cleveland.



Chief Lynn says video footage comes in handy because they can track the time of the crime and a description of the suspect. He says knowing where to start in a crime investigation is one of the hardest parts.

“So if you got a picture of what your suspect looks like, then that gives you a great starting point. That's a lot better than knowing, ‘Oh, some time between midnight and 5:00, something happened, done by somebody,’” said Lynn.

Cleveland says she supports the joint effort.

“Everybody in the community is working together for the safety of the community,” she said.



With the SafeCam program, if you have cameras outside your home or business in Perry, you can enroll.



You have to complete an online form -- registration is free.



Once you do that, you will be added to a database of camera locations around the city.

