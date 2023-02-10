Perry police looking for man after chase, crash at church

Georgia State Patrol, Houston County Sheriff's Office, Perry Police Department and Dooly County are all searching for D’Quinta Arastoo Hill.

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement are looking for a man who wrecked a vehicle at a church after a chase, according to a press release from Perry Police Friday.

Around 3:39 p.m., Perry Police say they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a person fleeing on I-75 North.

28-year-old D’Quinta Arastoo Hill reportedly came through Perry and wrecked at a church on St. Patrick’s Drive.

They say after the crash, Hill ran away.

GSP, Houston County Sheriff's Office, Perry Police Department and Dooly County are all working together to search the wooded area behind the church to locate Hill.

They ask that if you see him, please do not approach him.