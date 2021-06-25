Perry police officer retires after 32 years of service

Major William "Bill" Phelps has spent three decades serving the community of Perry. Now, he's turning in his badge

PERRY, Ga. — Imagine spending more than 30 years on the job.

Major Bill Phelps has been with the Perry Police Department for 32 years. On Friday, friends, family, and fellow officers came to see him off.

One of those was Brian Mixon, who worked for him for 17 years.

"It's bittersweet. We're really excited for him. A lot of times, we only say the things that are necessary after the fact, after we've lost someone, like at the funeral. The good thing about a retirement, you actually come in, see them enjoy all the hard years of work come into a reward," he said.

Mixon reflected on the best parts of their time together.

"I can tell you, in 17 years, I waited way too late to gain the wisdom that he tried to give us, so I'm grateful that today we celebrate a retirement and not a loss," Mixon said in a speech.

Major Phelps began his career in the US Army and has been in Perry for almost all his life. Overseeing other officers, he's been a CID commander, detective, and patrol captain. After all the years, Phelps says it's his time to go.

"I don't want to wait until I'm old and crippled and can't enjoy when I do retire," he laughed.

Even though Phelps' time on the force is coming to an end, he has this advice for those coming in behind him.

"Treat everyone with respect and, most of the time -- not all the time, but most of the time -- they will respect you back," he said.