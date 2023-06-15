'You always have to keep watch': Perry Police to use $1.5M grant for new residential camera system

When the systems come online, residents can voluntarily register their security cameras with the police department to help solve crimes.

PERRY, Ga. — You may be among more than 10 million people around the country using Ring cameras to watch their homes and businesses.

In Perry, those kinds of cameras could soon be used as an extra eye to solve crime.

After receiving a $1.5 million grant from Governor Brian Kemp, the Perry Police Department plans to put the money towards more Flock cameras and purchasing the Fusus program.

People throughout the city use their security cameras for different reasons.

"We have two small children in the house, so it's nice to be able to see who is at the door without having to open it," says Zac Grace.

"If we decide we want to travel out of town or anywhere, we can still see our house wherever we go," says Frederick Taylor.

Taylor uses a Skybell camera to keep tabs on his driveway, backyard, and down the street.

He says Perry is a safe place, but you can never be too prepared.

"You always have to worry. You always have to keep watch," says Taylor.

They want to use these cameras to help solve crime. It's part of a program called Fusus.

"It is a way to use technology to help apprehend criminals. Today, criminals use technology against us. This is a way to use technology against them," says Chief Alan Everidge.

It's voluntary. If you register for the program, Everidge says it helps give the department more eyes on the ground.

"Maybe it's 3 a.m. in the morning and we just had a robbery, or we chase a suspect from a series of entering autos. Where did they go? What were they doing? Who may have been victims?" says Everidge.

Your footage could help them find the person more quickly. Zac Grace says he thinks it would be helpful.

"Anything that can help deter crime I think is worth investing in," says Grace.

Taylor agrees but says he's still cautious.

"It depends on what it's being used for," says Taylor.

You are in control, you set the setting so you only grant access to what you allow.

The program is also open for business owners to register their cameras.

Chief Everidge says they hope to have all software installed by the first of the year.