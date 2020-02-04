PERRY, Ga. — A scary situation closed shut down all lanes of I-75S near Perry Thursday afternoon.

According to Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn, a man was threatening to jump off the overpass at exit 136.

Lynn says that if the man had jumped, he would have landed onto Sam Nunn Boulevard and not the interstate.

Officers were able to get the man down and take him to the hospital. Lynn says he believes the man cut himself on the arm and neck.

It took officers around 15 minutes to de-escalate the situation.

If you or someone you know are dealing with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

