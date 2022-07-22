Second concert in the City of Perry's summer series set for Friday night

It is the second concert of the City of Perry's annual summer concert series, which begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Presents Music Festival is continuing with its second concert of the year, and the city is expecting it to be a hit.

The free concert, held at Heritage Oaks Park, starts at 7 p.m. and will end at around 10. The A2Z Band and DJ Mixmaster will perform.

Vendors will be selling food and beverages, but attendees are allowed to bring their own food and coolers.

This is the third year that Heritage Oaks Park has hosted Perry Presents.

“Whenever we first started it, the amphitheater wasn’t even complete,” Anya Turbin, the City of Perry’s Special Events Coordinator, said. “Every year since then, we have continued to see it grow, almost to the point that we’re at capacity.”

While tickets are not needed for the free event, Turbin encourages people to get there early- parking is limited and first come, first serve, and entry is not allowed once the parking is full.

“We’re just excited to have a great night in Perry with free music and getting together with your friends and neighbors,” Turbin said.

Anyone interested in receiving parking lot updates via text message can text “Hello” to 888-49- PERRY (73779) and choose the “Perry Events” category.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The first concert of the season was held on June 24 and featured the Josh Gilbert Band and DJ Master T.

Heritage Oaks Park is located on 2021 Sam Nunn Boulevard in Perry. It is a relatively new park, having opened in 2020.