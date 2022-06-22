Perry rehabilitating homes through state CHIP grant program

Through what's called the Community Home Investment Program, or CHIP, Darrian Woolfolk was able to receive several repairs to her home.



"They put a new top, they put in new windows, and they painted and they painted inside and they were going to do my bathroom, but I told them my bathroom doesn't need fixing," Woolfolk said.



The city's community planner Holly Wharton says the Community Home Investment Program rehabilitates owner occupied homes and reduces blight.



"It helps a lot of residents in Perry's neighborhoods, typically maybe lower income who may not be able to do home repairs themselves or who may be older and not able to do the repairs," Wharton said.



The $400,000 budget will cover up to eight homes all chosen through an application process. Wharton says as they rehab these homes, it’s all a part of a greater plan.



"This grant is a continuation of our efforts to apply for these grants and really rehabilitate some of our neighborhoods. It all coincides with our strategic plan that was recently adopted by council," the community planner said.



Last year, we spoke to Woolfolk about blight in Perry. Now, she encourages the city to keep up the good work.



"Our Mayor of Perry Mr. Randall Walker, and the city manager of Perry, Georgia, Mr. Gilmore, they are doing a real great job working with the people in the community," Woolfolk said.



Wharton says the city was awarded the CHIP grant in the spring, they will begin work in the fall.