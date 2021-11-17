'Gentle and kind': Perry remembers former Mayor Jimmy Faircloth after he passes away

Friends and colleagues said he helped plan the Perry of today and organized events that brought new people to town.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry is mourning its former Mayor Jimmy Faircloth. He died Tuesday night in a motorcycle wreck in Twiggs County. Friends and colleagues said he helped plan the Perry of today, and organized events that brought new people to town.

Lawyer Larry Walker knew Jimmy Faircloth for more than 20 years.

"Perry is a happy town, and on this beautiful day that we ought to be happy, we are sad because we lost a good man," said Walker.

Walker continues to say, "Jimmy was like all of us. He wasn't a perfect person, but he had some mighty good traits. He was soft in his talking. He didn't raise his voice. He came across as being gentle and kind, and I think that was Jimmy's basic nature to be gentle and kind."

Mayor Randall Walker says Jimmy focused on doing what's right for the people of Perry.

"We all shared the same vision, and that was improving the quality of life here in Perry. Jimmy was really focused on creating an environment that young people would come back to," said Walker.

Maggie Schuyler worked closely with Jimmy and knew him for 15 years. She says Jimmy outlined what Perry could be.

"Where we are today is because he started those conversations. He brought those ideas to the table. He worked with city council to start creating a lot of this, and so to see where Perry is now," said Schuyler.

Schuyler says Jimmy knew how to make you laugh.

"He was a huge supporter of yours if you were doing something that he believed in, and he was going to advocate for you, no matter what, and he had a smile -- Jimmy had a very big, big smile, and so I think that's a good way to remember him," said Schuyler.