Perry restaurant raises money for 3-year-old battling second round of cancer

We first introduced you to Hailey Holder in 2019 as she battled a rare cancer. Her mother says doctors found another tumor in her leg.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At just a year old in 2019, Hailey Holder Allen got diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma -- an extremely rare cancer than targets large muscle groups.

Her first words, steps and so many other milestones happened in hospitals as she fought through treatments. Community members rallied around her throughout her battle with fundraisers and support.

In February 2021, Hailey had finally reached the maintenance treatment stage and was named a Children's Miracle Network Ambassador for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital for her perseverance.

At three years old now, Hailey Holder's mom posted in the H2 Strong Facebook Page that doctors found a new tumor in her leg that would require aggressive treatment.

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant will donate all of its proceeds on Friday, July 30 to Hailey Holder's family as they begin their new battle.

If you'd like to participate, the restaurant is located at 736 Carroll Street in downtown Perry. They will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.