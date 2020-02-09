Perry sex offender sentenced to 10 years for federal child porn charges

The case started with a complaint in Canada to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

PERRY, Ga. — A registered sex offender living in Perry has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after an investigation found he was uploading child porn to a popular instant messaging app.

According to a news release, 31-year-old David Franklin Browder was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday to be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Judge Marc Treadwell also ordered Browder to pay $3,000 to each identifiable victim in the 213 child porn images that were in his possession.

He must also register as a sex offender in any state he lives in after his release.

Browder admitted to uploading images of children, including an infant, being sexually abused onto Kik.

An investigation into him began in 2019 when Canadian authorities found the IP address for his account was located in the United States.

Homeland Security investigators and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found 213 image files depicting child porn.

The news release from the US Department of Justice says Browder is a repeat child sex offender and that he was previously convicted in 2008 in Houston County for attempted child molestation and sexual battery of a minor.

“Browder is a repeat child sex offender, with two previous state convictions for egregious crimes against children in Houston County. He will now spend the next ten years in a federal prison, where there is no parole,” said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney.

In 13WMAZ's original report on this case in January, Browder told investigators he started viewing child pornography when he was 12.

He said he didn't want to hurt children personally and that viewing the pornography helped "curb things away."