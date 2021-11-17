x
1 dead, 2 charged after fatal shooting in Perry

Police say the shooting happened inside a car
Credit: Perry PD

PERRY, Ga. — A Perry man is dead after a double shooting Tuesday night. According to a news release, it happened inside a car on Coventry Circle around 10 p.m.

The release says officers responded to the emergency room at the Perry Hospital and found 19-year-old Quadarrien Simmons and 19-year-old Tyrese Brown with gunshot wounds.

Simmons died at the hospital. Brown was treated and released, then arrested and charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

A second teen, 17-year-old Kiasaun Bennett, was also arrested and charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

Anyone with information in the shooting can call Det. Constance Paige at 478-988-2849 or Capt. Heath Dykes at 478-988-2822.

