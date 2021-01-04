One hospitalized after shooting in Perry; man charged

Investigators say they believe it started as an argument over a girlfriend

PERRY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after a double shooting in Perry Thursday afternoon.

According to Houston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Heath Dykes, it happened around 1 p.m. in the 1200-block of Jackson Lane.

Dykes says two people were injured – a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man -- both from Warner Robins. One had a single gunshot to the leg, the other was hit three times in arm and abdomen.

One of the victims was taken to the Perry hospital and then to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The other drove himself to the Perry Police building and was then taken to the same hospital.

Since then, one of the two men has been released. They have not been identified yet. Dykes says he believes an argument started over a girlfriend.

The suspected shooter, identified as 21-year-old Tyran Lee, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.