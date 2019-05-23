PERRY, Ga. — Wedding dress shopping can be expensive and cause mixed emotions.

Military bride Chelsea Meadows is getting married next April. She made an appointment with Bridals by Gilbert to find her dream dress.

"My fiance's name is Dan. Dan actually lives in Austin, Texas -- he's stationed in Fort Hood. He's in the Army, he's a signal officer, so unfortunately, we live thousands of miles apart right now, so that's hard, but right now, we're just working on getting everything together for the wedding."

With her fiance away for the next few months, she was relieved when she found out one cost could be subtracted from her lengthy list of to-dos.

"It means the world that somebody cares that much about the military and support our country that much that they'd be willing to give us a free gown for our big day, so we're super-thankful."

After trying on close to 10 dresses, Chelsea did say "yes" to a gown. "I was hoping I would, but I wasn't for sure positive."

Ansley Cochran, another bride getting married next year, also left with a dress she wasn't expecting.

"I like the tulle. I didn't think I would, but I really, really do," she says, trying on one dress.

With their dresses out of the way, Chelsea and Ansley are now counting down the days until that walk down the aisle.

Bridals by Gilbert is offering a ten percent discount on all gowns for military brides through the weekend.