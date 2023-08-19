Perry shoppers seek deals at sidewalk sale

New this year: an added warehouse sale.

PERRY, Ga. — Did you shop 'til you dropped on Saturday in Perry? Some people did!

Saturday was the Bi-annual downtown Perry Warehouse and Sidewalk Sale.

The sale allowed businesses to bring in more customers to see their merchandise at discounted prices.

What was new this year was the warehouse sale.

This gave residents and visitors an opportunity to take advantage of an additional shopping opportunity in the Perry events center.

"We had a lot of inventory. We're a children's boutique so we carry a lot of different, array of clothing and so it just helped us move a lot of inventory on out," owner Jessica Owens.

If you missed this one, it's okay. Perry does the sale twice a year so stay up to date for when the next sale is on their website.