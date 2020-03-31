PERRY, Ga. — The Perry community showed up Monday to thank those on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Folks in their cars rallied at Perry Hospital, complete with signs and uplifting music. They also stopped to pray for workers at the hospital.

Organizer of the rally Anna Willis McGough hopes to do more of these gatherings for hospitals across Central Georgia.

She created a Facebook group called "Prayer at hospitals!" to bring people who want to show their support for hospitals together.

The group asks people to stay in their cars and not block emergency vehicle entrances and exits.

The group is planning a rally at the Medical Center, Navicent Health and the children's hospital Tuesday night. More details can be found here.

Warner Robins held a similar rally Sunday at Houston Healthcare. Nurses came out to thank the community for showing their appreciation and could be seen waving from windows of the hospital.



