Woman dies after Perry stabbing: What we know

Investigators say the victim, a 21-year-old woman, knew her attacker.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning.

According to Perry Police Capt. Alan Everidge, police were called to a home in the 1000-block of King Boulevard for a stabbing around 10:15 a.m.

He says the King Boulevard address is a secondary location, meaning the woman was stabbed somewhere else and drove herself there.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the Perry Hospital where she died around noon.

Everidge says the victim knew the person who stabbed her, and he is in custody being questioned.

The GBI’s Perry office is assisting in the investigation.