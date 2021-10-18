Perry state court expansion completes construction milestone

Public officials signed the final beam before construction rose to the top of the structure

PERRY, Ga. — The first stage of an important expansion was completed Monday.

Perry public officials and others gathered to celebrate the topping at the new state expansion building site.

The ceremony celebrated the placement of the last structural beam installed in the building. Dignitaries signed the beam before it was placed by the construction crew at the top of the structure.

Houston County Board of Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says the building will be a great addition to help the community.

"It'll benefit Houston County because the state court was in dire need of additional space," Stalnaker said. "Having the additional space, square footage for their operations and future growth and all, but the most important thing is we won't have to transport prisoners by vehicle."